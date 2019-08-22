According to general manager Patrick O'Hearn, the Canadian drama Guest of Honour is one of the hot tickets at this year's Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival.

At a news conference Wednesday, Cinéfest announced its lineup of gala presentations, international documentaries, and its world cinema programme.

The psychological thriller, directed by Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan, is on the schedule as the Saturday night gala presentation.

"If you're a Canadian cinema lover it's hard to not be blown away by his craft," O'Hearn said. "He's an amazing talent and we should be proud that we have him."

The 31st annual Cinéfest features The Rest of Us, featuring Heather Graham. (Supplied)

Along with films by Canadian directors, other gala presentations come from France, the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.

Some notable films include La Belle Epoque, a comedy from France, and Prey, a documentary about Catholic Church abuses.

Northern Ontario will also have good representation.

O'Hearn said an increasing number of films are being made in the region, and getting screen time at Cinéfest. He attributes that in part to skilled crew members who have developed a good reputation working on local productions.

"The talent that's working and supporting both film and television production here in northern Ontario has really put us on the map," O'Hearn said. "We're one of Canada's largest film and television production jurisdictions, which is incredible. I don't think anybody would have anticipated that 20 years ago and it's really great to see."

O'Hearn said they're also welcoming homegrown talent back to the festival.

"Sean Farnel, who was a programmer at Cinéfest way back, went on to program the Hot Docs Documentary Festival, the largest documentary festival in the world," O'Hearn said. "He's going to be providing some insight from his years of just working with documentary filmmakers, inspiring audiences, bringing the best documentaries from around the world to Toronto."

The 31st edition of Cinéfest Sudbury runs from September 14 to the 22 at Silver City Cinemas.