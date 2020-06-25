Cinefest, Sudbury's annual film festival, will be a "hybrid" event this year.

Organizers said in a press release Thursday that the offerings over the 9-day festival – 30 films, so far – will be watchable both in cinemas and online.

The decision to go to a hybrid model was based on feedback from Cinefest patrons, and keeping in line with health professionals, government and industry partners.

Movie lovers will also be able to attend other events that the festival has become known for, with some modifications.

"The in-person and post-screening introductions and Q&A's will involve local film guests and will be conducted in accordance with physical distancing guidelines," organizers said. "The festival will also incorporate 'In Conversation' as pre-recorded interviews with filmmakers and actors and host live online Q&A sessions and special events."

Cinefest added that it will be engaging film lovers in a "trial event" leading up to the festival. The goal will be to make sure the online viewing system has any issues ironed out before the main show.

The full schedule is expected to be announced in July and August.

For further information about the festival, or to purchase tickets, people can visit the Cinefest website or the offices at 40 Larch Street, Unit 103.