The future of some churches in northeastern Ontario will depend on how much is put in the collection plate this Christmas.

"It's not until Christmas time that we are sometimes able to just break even," says Robert Bourgon, Catholic Bishop of Hearst and Moosonee.

"It's always a cat and mouse game. Are we going to survive? Are we going to be able to survive? How do we trim things? How do we cut things?"

Churches of all denominations have struggled in recent years with shrinking congregations and aging buildings.

Bourgon says his diocese serves some very poor communities—isolated First Nations and down-and-out former mill towns.

"Every one of the parishes is having difficulty trying to make ends meet. Because things go up, expenses go up and yet our giving base is getting smaller and smaller," he says.

"They're either moving away someplace else or they're dying."

The Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie has seen donations drop by 2 per cent in each of the past two years.

The diocese did close one church in 2019, Paroisse de L'Annonciation in New Sudbury and merged Ste-Marie and Our Lady of Fatima in Elliot Lake into the new Ste-Bernadette parish.

But financial administrator Ted Hargreaves says most of the 90 parishes are on better fiscal footing than they were a few years ago.

More importantly he says, the parishes are sound on a spiritual level.

Father J. Sudhakar is the parish priest in Fort Albany, one of many clergy to come to northern Ontario from India in recent years. (Erik White/CBC )

"This is a vibrant, busy, active, faith-focused time of the year," says Hargreaves.

"And we're seeing that. Our parishes are very engaged in their community and we're encouraged by that and the future right now."

Most churches are also struggling with a lack of clergy. The shortage for Catholic parishes in northern Ontario has largely been plugged by priests coming in from Africa and India.

Bourgon says the church needs to find a new way to deliver "good service" to the public, which might not include a church at all.

"I could say mass in the bush or to a whole bunch of people in a field and that's just as effective as in St. Peter's Basilica," he says.