A church and a nursery school in Sudbury's Minnow Lake neighbourhood have been inundated with community support over the past month.

It was July 24, when lightning struck Grace United Church on Bancroft Drive, and likely caused the resulting fire. Due to safety reasons the structure had to be demolished a few days later.

That left the congregation, and their tenant, the Minnow Lake New Sudbury Cooperative Nursery School, scrambling to find new homes.

The congregation has found a temporary home just down the road at Minnow Lake Place, also on Bancroft Drive. The gymnasium acts as a sanctuary on Sunday mornings.

"It doesn't look like a church, it looks like a gym, but we are finding ways to 'church it up' for Sundays and decorate it and bring the church into that space," said Reverend Erin Todd, the pastor at Grace United.

"Wherever we are, that's where church is, so this has been a great example of people's willingness to embrace that idea."

Several United churches in the Sudbury area have donated hymn books. The congregation has also been donated a keyboard and music for the music director and choir.

"I just continue to be amazed and grateful at what gifts of generosity, hospitality and graciousness can come out of a really unfortunate event."

Erin Todd is the reverend at Grace United Church in Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Jennifer Larche, an educator, and the only employee of the Minnow Lake New Sudbury Cooperative Nursery School has also spent the past month trying to find a new space, along with acquiring resources and preparing for the new school year.

They will also be using Minnow Lake Place for their new home.

"The community has been so supportive and businesses, other congregations, agencies, community networks have just opened up their arms and offered us places to come see to try to find us a home," she said.

Larche hopes the nursery school can be ready to accept its children on Sept. 9.

The Grace United Church was home to the Minnow Lake New Sudbury Cooperative Nursery School until a fire July 24. (Submitted by Melissa Gladu)

"We've just been working our lease agreement out, so we should get in by next week to start setting things up," Larche said.

"I have wonderful families in the program and friends and family and even just people in the community offering to help."

Larche says with insurance money she's been able to order resources online and hopes that they're all in by the time school starts. However she has also been inundated with donation offers from others.

"I'm just overwhelmed by all the love and support from everyone in the community and our little nursery school is going to continue."

Emotional, tiring, heart-warming month

Todd says insurance wouldn't cover any upgrades for the church, so they've started an online fundraising campaign, which can be accessed through the church's Facebook page.

Currently, they are waiting for a report on whether the existing foundation is usable. Then within the next few weeks the church council will decide about the church's future, and what to do about a building.

"There seems to be a strong will to rebuild on the same place. That's certainly one of our options," Todd said.

She adds that it's been an emotional and tiring month since the fire destroyed the 70 year old building, but they've been overwhelmed with support.

"We're a very small little faith family, but we've been put on the map here in a weird way."

"Everyone in the community has been just so helpful and so lovely. I have a very warm feel about Sudbury and the people in Sudbury and the concern that's been shown."