As churches finalize their plans for Christmas Eve services this year, pastors and other leaders are trying to balance the desires of their parishioners with the ability of the COVID-19 Omicron variant to be highly transmissible.

Ontario reinstated capacity limits at venues earlier this month, but those do not apply to religious services. However, the rules do state that public health measures, such as physical distancing and mask wearing, must be followed.

Pastor Thomas Arth at Trinity Lutheran Church in Greater Sudbury had intended to hold an in-person service on Christmas Eve, but the church leadership decided to cancel it.

"We had been livestreaming worship [services] for people on Facebook and we're going to continue that now," he said.

The plan is to record a service and post it on Christmas Eve.

"If the Wi-Fi signal is not strong enough or something, we will pre-record it and we'll be sure everything's working," Arth said. "We'll upload it to our Facebook page and then people can watch it anytime on Christmas Eve."

Arth said he's disappointed to have to cancel the in-person service for a second year.

"I don't really think it was a hard decision to make," he said.

"We're concerned for our members and the public. We would hate for someone to get sick because they attended church."

Before the pandemic, Arth said people would be sitting shoulder to shoulder for the Christmas Eve service.

"You get family visiting, so kids who have grown up in the church but have moved away, they come back home, so you see people who have been away for awhile."

A 'strange' Christmas Eve at church

At Calvin Presbyterian Church in New Sudbury, Pastor Dan Reeves is getting ready for an in-person Christmas Eve service. He said they had to cancel it last year but the church leadership decided to go ahead with it this year.

"We're trying to get people to RSVP in advance," he said. "We would like very much to stay, in fact, we must stay socially distanced for this service.

"Usually on Christmas Eve, you're worried you won't have enough people.

"This Christmas Eve is very strange because now we have to worry if we have too many. But judging by the responses so far, I think we'll be ok."

Reeves said he does fear having to turn people away if too many show up.

"That's the last thing you want to do on Christmas Eve. But people's safety and their well-being is first and foremost right now."

There will also be an online option for the Christmas Eve service that will be offered on Facebook Live.

'The right spirit, the right attitude'

In Minnow Lake, Pastor Erin Todd at Grace United Church is no stranger to online services. When the pandemic started early in 2020, all the services, Bible studies and other church activities were shifted to online.

Todd said that before the pandemic, the church would be packed for a Christmas Eve service.

"Christmas Eve last year, I had a full house on Zoom," she said. "I call a full house more than one full screen, full of squares."

This year, she's finalizing the Christmas Eve service for Zoom and it includes having a choir prerecord music for it.

Pastor Erin Todd of Grace United Church is finalizing the Christmas Eve service for Zoom and it includes having a choir prerecord music for it. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"There's lots of creative ways you can do it," she said. "It's about having the right spirit, the right attitude, and realizing there's lots of ways to be community and be together."

In 2019, Grace United Church burned down and a decision was made to rebuild it. Todd estimates construction will finish early next year.

"We're really on the homestretch with that building project now," she said.

"So it hasn't been a bad time to not have a building, not be able to be in it anyway."