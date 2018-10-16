There's a new option to get help for those with chronic pain in Sudbury but those who want to access the service are preparing to wait.

Recently, Health Sciences North officially opened its new Integrated Chronic Pain Program.

It's a program that offers a personalized approach to pain management with a team of healthcare providers, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, a social worker and occupational therapists.

"We teach lots of self management skills,' Melissa Moore, the clinical lead of the program said.

A number of courses are offered, including consultations with a pain specialist, mindfulness training as well as courses for families and caregivers.

The Integrated Chronic Pain Program at the hospital in Sudbury offers an interdisciplinary approach to treating chronic pain, including access to a doctor, nurse, physiotherapists and a gym. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

It's a program Sudbury's Dan Newell was waiting for, as he has suffered from chronic pain for years a result of injuries. He's tried a number of methods to help control his pain, including surgeries, nerve blocks and physical therapies.

His doctor referred him to the clinic.

"Nobody wants to talk to you if all you do is complain about your back, your head, your knees. So you have to have an attitude adjustment," he said.

"And when you take that attitude adjustment, it helps not only you, but your friends. I recommend this program to the fullest."

'Such a demand'

To get into the program, people need to be referred by their family physician or nurse practitioner. Even though the hospital just officially opened the program, there's already a wait to get in, ranging between six and 18 months. Patients are triaged and treated based on need.

"On one hand, it's very exciting because we know we finally have a place for people to come to to help manage their chronic pain," Darren Jermyn a physiotherapist and the interim associate vice-president of health promotion at Health Sciences North said.

Darren Jermyn is a physiotherapist and the interim associate vice-president of health promotion at Health Sciences North. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

"On the other hand, it's still sobering because we know we will have a lengthy wait list and we know there is such a demand out there. But our goal is to treat the patients as the referrals come, based on need, and knowing that eventually they will get into our program and we'll give them those strategies to deal with their chronic pain."

'Be patient'

Sudbury's Allison Desormeaux lives in chronic daily pain as she has fibromyalgia. Her doctor has put forward a referral for her to be a patient at the new clinic, but she's still waiting for the call.

"I've had to learn to be patient and it's not going to happen overnight," she said.

"I'm just grateful that the hospital has opened this up and it's going to be an option for people like myself."

Health Sciences North says it's working to shorten that wait time "through community partnerships with different organizations."

The hospital also plans to be able to offer the program throughout the region using "telemedicine to try and reach as many patients as possible."

The clinic at the hospital is funded by the province. People looking to access care at a private clinic to manage pain can do so if they're willing to pay out of pocket or have insurance cover the treatment.