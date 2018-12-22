Skip to Main Content
Mixing traditions of different cultures during the holidays

Jason Lepojärvi has only been living in northern Ontario for a few months but it’s starting to feel like home.
CBC News ·
Jason Lepojärvi recently moved to Canada from Finland to be an associate professor at Thorneloe University in Sudbury. Lepojärvi has a lot to share about Christmas traditions in his homeland. (Waubgesghig Rice/CBC)

Lepojärvi came to Sudbury to work at Thorneloe University as a professor of religious studies from Finland. Northern Ontario is home to many people of Finnish descent. Growing up, he had a taste of both cultures as his mother was Canadian.

The result? A mix of Finnish and Canadian traditions during the holidays.

"In Finland, we celebrate Christmas on Christmas Eve, that's the big day," he said.

"In the Germanic tradition you open the presents on Christmas Eve."

He says that did cause tension growing up as his Canadian mother tried to implement the North American model.

"But we did have stockings, unlike Finns," he said.

"It's not a Finnish tradition to have stockings. So that was a Canadian innovation that my mother infiltrated."

Listen to his entire conversation with Up North host Waubgeshig Rice:

Christmas is just a week away. It's a time for religious and cultural customs and family traditions. Here in northern Ontario, many Finnish customs will play a big part in Christmas celebrations. Our region is home to tens of thousands of people who have roots in Finland. In fact, Thunder Bay has the highest concentration of Finnish Canadians per capita in the country. A newcomer to Sudbury originally from Finland has a lot to share about Christmas traditions in his homeland. Jason Lepojarvi is an assistant professor of religious studies at Thorneloe University in Sudbury. He spoke with Up North host Waubgeshig Rice about the origins of Santa...and how Christmas here has been influenced by and compares to what happens in Finland. 9:06

With files from Waubgeshig Rice

