Lively woman spreads Christmas joy through hundreds of handmade cards

Lively's Valerie Risk is taking Christmas joy to a whole new level.

Risk, who creates handmade cards in her Greater Sudbury home, began passing them out to customers several years ago at the department store she was working at.

"I got excited to pass them out when I was working at Hart," Risk said, adding she'd hand them out while working at the cash register. "First year, I passed out 50 to 100 Christmas cards. I just like doing crafts in my spare time and how it makes me feel."

"Makes me happy to make other people things."

Since then, it's become something of a holiday tradition for Risk, but this year, she's gone farther then ever, handing out more than 1,800 of the cards at businesses around the city to help them deal with the often-stressful holiday season.

Bags of Christmas cards handmade by Lively's Valerie Risk, who is passing them out to employees of businesses in Greater Sudbury. Risk has distributed more than 1,800 of the cards this season. (Warren Schlote/CBC)

Risk said she first approaches business managers and asks if they'd like some cards, and then asked how many people work there.

Then, Risk heads down to the craft room in the home she shares with her two dogs, two cats, and parents, and gets to work, creating up to 200 of the cards each day.

"I am folding the construction paper in half," she said while demonstrating her process to CBC News. "And then I'm folding it the other way in half to make a small Christmas card."

"And I'm gonna write Happy Holidays on it. And it's signed with my name, Valerie, and the dogs' names Orca and Timber and the cats' names Tango and Precious. And then I'm gonna draw a cute little pair of mittens on it."

This year, she's also included small, handmade ornaments in many of the cards, which were made by Risk's nieces.

One of the stores that received Risk's cards this year was the Walden Home Hardware (when Risk dropped them off, she also made sure to include some treats for the store cat).

Valerie Risk even brought some treats for Lilly, the store cat at Walden Home Hardware. (Warren Schlote/CBC)

"In this business you tend to hear a lot of negative stuff, but you don't get to hear a lot of the positive stuff," said store owner Lonnie Doherty. "I've had customers come in and bring us a Christmas card or and stuff like that, but I've never seen anybody go to the time to make a card for every staff member, by name, and our pet cat."

"It's quite remarkable."

Overall, more than 150 Greater Sudbury businesses have received cards from Risk this holiday season, and she also handed some out at her weekly Zumba class.

Class instructor Christina Chicoine said Risk initially started giving handmade birthday cards to her classmates, but that soon progressed to Christmas cards.

Valerie Risk displays bags of the handmade cards she's created in the craft room at her Lively home. (Warren Schlote/CBC)

"She's kind of like the Kris Kringle of Zumba," Chicoine said. "I think that she has a very, very big heart and she just thinks of other people, and I really think that that's what we all should do during the celebration, during the holidays."

"There's a lot of people that are going through a lot of different things, a lot of tough times. I actually think that's what Christmas is all about, is helping others and showing others that you care."

Risk said she hopes others will make similar efforts during the holidays.

"Makes me feel better to show the love back to someone else too," she said. "And then I get the love back to me as well."

"I would like to see some more people doing the same thing I'm doing, spreading kindness."