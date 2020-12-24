Listen to northeastern Ontario's Christmas cards sent over the air!

Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe took dozens of calls the morning of Christmas Eve to help spread a bit of holiday cheer across northeastern Ontario.
The phone lines were jammed with listeners eager to send their Christmas greetings over the radio airwaves.
We've assembled all the greetings here for you to have a listen.
Merry Christmas from all of us at CBC Sudbury!
It's one Christmas Eve tradition COVID-19 couldn't stop. We opened up our phone lines to listeners to send out their Christmas greetings over the radio airwaves. This is our first hour of Christmas greetings. Have a listen... Maybe someone sent a greeting to you. 34:50
Morning North34:50Christmas Card On The Air - Hour 1
There was no shortage of callers for our Christmas Card On The Air program. It's our Christmas Eve tradition. Callers from throughout our listening area and beyond phoned in to send out Christmas greetings over our radio airwaves. This is our second hour of callers. Find out if someone left a greeting for you... 34:46
Morning North34:46Christmas Card On The Air - Hour 2
We had no issue filling our Christmas Card On The Air program with greetings from listeners who called in. The lines were jammed most of the time as listeners tried to get through to send their holiday wishes to people around the north and beyond. This is the final half-hour of the program. You can have a listen to find out if a greeting was left for you. 15:56
Morning North15:56Christmas Card On The Air - Final Half-hour
