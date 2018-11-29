A Sudbury author getting ready to launch her new novel hopes the book will help people look at the impact of abuse in a new way.

Chris Nash recently had her novel 'Priest Hole' published.

It's about a retired Anglican minister and one of his parishioners who went missing 40 years ago.

The parishioner dies and leaves behind writings that details sexual abuse in the convent she and her friend attended. It also focuses on the relationships the minister once had with that parishioner.

Nash says the book has been more than 30 years in the making. Back in 1983, she was working for a promotion to be a full professor at the University of Toronto.

"A guy on the committee came to my hotel one night and more or less said 'if you don't let me up to your room, you won't get your promotion,'" she recalled.

She went on a sabbatical and the promotion was delayed.

"For the rest of the sabbatical, I wrote this kind of novella which became the novella which is in the book," she said.

Retired psychologist Chris Nash has written a novel called Priest Hole. It's about relationships and some sexual abuse that happens in a convent. Chris Nash spoke about the new novel with Morning North host Markus Schwabe. 6:14

When the book was finished, Nash says she had difficulty getting it published.

"It was rejected by some fairly major publishers," she said.

She says she was given a variety of reasons why the publishers wouldn't pick it up, everything from not wanting to publish stories about lesbians to them "kind of not getting it."

Nash says she hopes the novel will offer people a different perspective.

"I'm hoping they begin to look at abuse in a different way," she said.

"It's not 'Me Too.' It's very much the more or less hidden impact it has on people's lives."