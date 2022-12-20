Chippewa Secondary School in North Bay, Ont., starts process to change name

The Near North District School Board has started a process to change the name of Chippewa Secondary School in North Bay, Ont.

"Chippewa will begin the process in order to address the social justice and equity challenges associated with the current name," the school board said in a press release.

"Current students and staff understand that the school was named without consultation with or consideration for the Indigenous community. The renaming and rebranding process is not intended to erase the school's history but to face it and do better in the future."

Krista Petrich, the school's principal, said that while she does not believe the name Chippewa itself is problematic, the name has been associated with racist undertones and events.

"In the past, there had been such things as the Tomahawk Tournament," Petrich said.

"There had been chants that were not kind when it came to Indigenous peoples… were downright offensive."

Petrich said some female Indigenous students have also been called a racial slur based on the school's name.

The school hasn't used its raider mascot for several years. The mascot "led to students feeling undervalued and underrepresented," according to the school board's press release.

Petrich said the first step to choose a new name will be for the school board to create a committee made up of trustees, administrators and community members with input from local First Nations.

"These things don't happen in a short period of time. There's certainly a lot of work that's going to go into this," she said.

"And while we might love it to happen for September, it may not happen by that point in time. That'll be something for the committee to determine."

Petrich added plans to change the school's name are a "big part of the reconciliation journey that we are on."

"When we know better, we do better. And so we are striving to do the best we can by all students and community members of our school area."