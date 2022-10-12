Police in North Bay, Ont., are conducting a general search of Chippewa Creek in connection with an 11-year old missing person case.

Few details have been released, but in a statement, the North Bay Police Service confirmed the search is linked to the Luke Joly-Durocher case.

Joly-Durocher, originally from Témiscaming, Que., disappeared in March 2011. The 20-year old was last seen in North Bay, where he had been visiting friends.

In its statement, the police service said "as this is an active investigation, we cannot provide further details about the search, its cause, or how it affects the case."

Earlier this year, his family told CBC News they had hired a private investigator to help find more information about the disappearance.

At the time of his disappearance, Joly-Durocher's cellphone, jacket and glasses were all found at the Sherbrooke Street apartment where he had been staying.

A $50,000 reward remains in place for anyone with information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.