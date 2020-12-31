Algoma health unit extends recommendation to avoid travel to Chippewa County

Algoma Public Health is extending its recommendation to residents who regularly cross the border into Chippewa County, Michigan, to stay home as much as possible.

They say the recommendation also applies to those exempt from travel and quarantine restrictions, such as those who travel for work or study.

The advisory is in effect until Jan.26, "at which point an update will be provided based on COVID-19 activity at that time," the health unit stated in a release.

Chippewa County currently has more than 512 active cases of COVID-19, with an infection rate of about 67 per cent per 100,000 people. Algoma's rate is about three per cent, and northeastern Ontario's rate is about 10 per cent, the health unit reports.

Above, an Algoma Health Unit comparison chart showing rates of new COVID-19 infections during the week of December 21-27, 2020. (Algoma Health Unit)

They are also advising Algoma residents to avoid crowded indoor spaces in Michigan. And anyone returning to Algoma to from the county are being asked to stay at home as much as possible for two weeks.

The health unit also detailed recommendations for those who continue to cross the border at this time.

