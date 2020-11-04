Avoid travel to Chippewa County, Algoma health unit suggests, as COVID-19 numbers rise

Algoma Public Health is telling Algoma residents who regularly cross the border into Chippewa County, Michigan, to stay home as much as possible.

This even applies to those exempt from travel and quarantine restrictions, such as those who travel for work or study.

The health unit says Chippewa County currently has more than 100 active cases of COVID-19, with a range of four to 13 new cases reported each day.

They are also advising Algoma residents to avoid crowded indoor spaces in Michigan. And anyone returning to Algoma to from the county are being asked to stay at home as much as possible for two weeks.

The advisory is in place until Dec. 2.

The health unit says if people know of a family, friend or neighbour who must cross the border for essential reasons, they should consider the following ways to offer support: