At the age of 76, North Bay's Marianne Bartsch has written her first children's book. It's about a strange road trip she took with her husband years ago.

Ralphy's Trip to the West tells the story of how a gosling, named Ralphy, ended up on a Canada-wide road trip from North Bay to Vancouver.

"We had a hobby farm in the western area and we had ducks and geese and rabbits and a goat," Bartsch said.

They had an incubator for their ducks and geese, and Bartsch said one of the eggs hatched the night before their road trip to visit some friends on the West Coast.

"The trip could not be postponed," Bartsch said. "So we took him on a trip. On a road trip to Vancouver."

The book takes readers on that trip through Ontario, the Prairies and the Rockies with watercolour paintings to illustrate each leg of the journey.

"Along the way, precocious (and outspoken) Ralph enjoys history and geography lessons, develops friendships with other animals, sees snow for the first time, and dreams of finding paradise, namely a swimming pool to call his own," according to the publisher's description.

Marianne Bartsch, 76, has written her first book about a road trip to Vancouver went on years ago with her husband and a gosling. (Submitted by Marianne Bartsch)

Bartsch said she has written poetry all her life, so she decided to write the book in rhyme.

She said it took about 14 months to put the book together. A big part of the process was working with an artist based in South Africa.

"I had problems with Saskatchewan," Bartsch said.

"All of a sudden, the Rocky Mountains were in Saskatchewan. You cannot have that. I mean, every Canadian knows it's a prairie province. So that had to be redone."

The book is available now from FriesenPress Editions .

Bartsch said she plans to donate her royalties from the book to The Gathering Place soup kitchen in North Bay.