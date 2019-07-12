Greater Sudbury could have $1.3M shortfall due to provincial childcare cuts
New formula introduced that has municipalities taking on more of the cost
The City of Greater Sudbury could be dealing with a potential $1.3 million shortfall for childcare funding next year.
Luisa Valle, the director of children and citizen services, says the province announced a cost-sharing model this spring that would increase the city's share.
Valle says they've been consulting with community partners to explore different avenues but says they don't have specific numbers from the province for the coming year.
"At this time though without that accurate information or that concrete information coming from the government with regards to our 2020 allocations it's a little bit difficult to determine what that impact will be," she said.
"Absolutely, it did come as a bit of a surprise with the cost-sharing as it did with most municipalities and communities."
Valle says the shortfall will be discussed during upcoming municipal budget talks.
The City of Greater Sudbury's total budget for childcare amounts to $23 million.
With files from Kate Rutherford
