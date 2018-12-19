Sudbury police say a 31-year-old man is facing several charges, including child pornography and voyeurism following an investigation.

In November 2017, police started investigating a Sudbury man for possessing and making available child pornography.

In June, a search warrant was done at a home in Sudbury. Police arrested the man and charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography, accessing it and making it available.

Upon further investigation, police identified two known and three unknown adult victims of voyeurism.

On Wednesday, additional charges were laid against the man, including 11 counts of voyeurism.

Police say no further information can be released at this time.