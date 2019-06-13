Sudbury police say a man has been arrested and charged with child pornography related offences.

In May, police started to investigate after learning someone was accessing, possessing and making child pornography available publicly online.

On Wednesday, police searched a home and the computers and cell phones inside. No evidence of child pornography was found on those devices, but officers were able to identify a suspect.

A second search was done at a different home and multiple computers and computer storage devices were seized. Police say a significant amount of child pornography images and videos were found.

A 35-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, one count of accessing it and one count of making it available.