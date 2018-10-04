Sudbury Police say a man previously convicted of child pornography charges in British Columbia, has been arrested and charged with new offences in Sudbury.

Police say the man was convicted in B.C. in 2010.

In July, police started an investigation in Sudbury concerning local computers being used to access and possess child pornography.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was done at a home in Sudbury. Police seized numerous computers and digital storage devices.

The man has been charged with three counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of accessing it.