Sudbury Police suspect 86-year-old man of stuffing handwritten child porn in jars

An 86-year-old man in Sudbury, Ont. is charged with making and distributing child pornography in incidents dating back more than 20 years.

Greater Sudbury Police said in a press release they first received reports in the year 2000 about jars, found near Vermillion Lake, that contained sexually explicit handwritten materials involving children.

Since then, residents in the area have found nine other similar jars.

The two most recent were found on July 12 and July 15, 2023.

Sudbury Police said their integrated crime team observed a man accessing the jars in the area on multiple occasions.

On July 19, police said they saw the man placing new materials into a jar.

Officers arrested the 86-year-old man and took him into custody.

He faces 10 counts of making child pornography and another 10 counts of distributing child pornography.

The man was in bail court on July 20 to answer to the charges.