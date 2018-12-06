A province-wide investigation into child pornography has led Ontario Provincial Police, along with 26 municipal police services, including the Greater Sudbury Police Services to charge 122 people.

In a press release Thursday morning, GSPS said members of the Cybercrime Unit executed four search warrants at separate residences, where they arrested two men.

A 45-year-old man was charged with:

Luring a Person Under 16 years

Make Arrangement to Commit Sexual Offence Against a Child

Indecent Exposure to Person Under 16 years

Make Explicit Material Available to a Person Under 16 years

A 17-year-old man from Sudbury was charged with:

Luring a Person Under 18 years

Luring a Person Under 16 years

Make Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Indecent Exposure to a Person Under 16 years

Two victims were also identified during the investigation, police said, and were referred to appropriate victim services.

GSPS also assisted North Bay Police Services in the arrest of two men in North Bay, and a Sault investigation led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old man.