10 arrested and charged in Ontario child luring investigation involving multiple police forces

An investigation by a joint task force of police services across Ontario has led to the arrests of 10 people for child exploitation.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) worked with the North Bay Police Service, Greater Sudbury Police Service, Durham Regional Police Service, York Regional Police, Peel Regional Police and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service on a luring investigation they called Project Limestone.

10 individuals charged with 39 offences following a multi-jurisdictional online luring investigation, Project Limestone. Some of the arrested arrived with toys, candy and sexual paraphernalia.

From Sept. 12 to 15, officers posed as children online to identify suspects and it led to the arrests of six people..

"In one circumstance, it took approximately an hour and a half from engaging online to the individual arriving at a location to meet with the undercover investigator posing as a child," the OPP said in a news release.

During their investigation, police confiscated toys and baseball cards used to lure children. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Two people also set up meetings with undercover officers who were posing as mothers with young children.

Police said they seized 55 devices and charged those arrested with 39 criminal offences.

One of the people taken into custody is a repeat offender who was out on bail at the time of their arrest.

The police services involved in the investigation have noted they have seen a "significant increase in the number of calls for service" regarding child luring.