A 77 year-old woman from Wiikwemkoong is being remembered for a movement she started to protect water.

Josephine Mandamin, known in her community as a Water Walker, died last week. In 2003, concerned about the pollution of rivers and lakes, Mandamin co-founded the Mother Earth Water Walk.

RoseAnne Archibald, the Ontario Regional Chief, told CBC News Mandamin felt she was called to do that work.

"People called her grandmother Josephine because she had this way of walking in the world," Archibald said. "When you were in her presence you felt that kind of love that just seemed to emanate from her."

"One of the things she was clear about is that women particularly have a sacred responsibility to protect water," Archibald said. "She did that by choosing to raise awareness that water is not only sacred but it's our lifeline."

Archibald said she felt connected to Mandamin not only as a female leader, but with connections through her family. In the 1980s, Archibald said her mother worked with Mandamin at a women's shelter in Thunder Bay.

Archibald added that she considers Mandamin as more than just an activist.

"She had a spiritual calling, and to me sometimes activism is about politics but with Josephine, she understood she had a sacred responsibility," Archibald said.

"She's left us to continue that important work and to move forward with her vision of protecting and maintaining, what we say in our language is nîpîy...water...to ensure a better future for our next generations."

Mandamin eventually circumnavigated the shores of all five Great Lakes, a distance of 17 thousand kilometres.