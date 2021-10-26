Sudbury family 'baffled' after finding metal pin in chicken pot pie

A Sudbury family is wondering how a piece of metal ended up in a chicken pot pie they had for dinner recently.

Brandon Fox says he, his wife and their 15-month-old son were eating the pie when they found a 4 cm metal pin.

"I was just grabbing a piece of the pie with my fork and I heard a little rattle," he says.

"I was almost in disbelief that I saw it."

Fox says his son threw up soon after and they called poison control. The whole family is getting tested for possible heavy metal exposure.

"We're feeling a lot better. Still confused, just baffled that this whole thing happened," he says.

Brandon Fox of Sudbury found this metal pin in a chicken pot pie he bought at the local Costco. (Brandon Fox)

"With our son being born during the pandemic, that definitely brought on its own challenges and stressful events associated with it. So having this added literally to our plates was something we definitely weren't expecting."

Public Health Sudbury and Districts says it is investigating, but doesn't have any information to share at this point.

Fox says he bought the pie at the local Costco and has informed the store what happened.

Costco Canada told CBC it has nothing to share about the incident at this time.

"I don't know how it's going to change anything, but we're definitely going to be a bit more cautious of what we put on our table," says Fox.

"I don't think we're going to stop going to Costco, but we're probably going to avoid that chicken pot pie for a while."