Chicago Blackhawks' new GM has a Sudbury connection

The NHL's newest general manager has strong ties to Greater Sudbury.

On March 1 the Chicago Blackhawks promoted Kyle Davidson after a 12-year career with the organization.

Davidson graduated from Laurentian University's sports administration program in 2010, and went on to work for the Blackhawks later that year, where he started as an intern.

He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted six times during his career.

Davidson took on the general manager role in October 2021 on an interim basis, after longtime general manager Stan Bowman resigned due to the team's handling of allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted player Kyle Beach during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010.

The team lifted his interim tag in March.

"Kyle is one of the final pieces of this new executive team that will lead [Chicago] into the next generation," team chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement.

"Kyle's fresh lens, integrity, commitment and knowledge of the game are all characteristics I believe make him the right person to structure the team on the ice."

Laurentian connection

Anthony Church, an associate professor with Laurentian's sports administration program, taught Davidson and said he set himself apart outside of the classroom.

"He was like many of our students in the classroom: driven, well-spoken, professional, produced quality work," Church said.

"But at the same time, he was also volunteering in sport organizations around town and always looking for that next opportunity."

Church said Davidson continued to give back to the program after he graduated.

"We've actually gone to Chicago twice on consulting project trips, and he's always met with our students and given them simulated projects to do," he said.

Laurentian's sports administration program celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and Church said it was the first program of its kind in Canada. It combined a commerce degree with a focus on administration in amateur and professional sport.

Other successful alumni have included Andrew Baker, vice-president of international relations and public affairs at the Canadian Olympic Committee, and Céline Séguin, vice-president of business administration at the Juno Awards.