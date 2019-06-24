A ferry that connects Manitoulin Island with the Bruce Peninsula in Ontario will operate this season, but the owner of the transportation company says it will be a very different experience due to COVID-19.

The Chi-Cheemaun ferry, which is operated by the Owen Sound Transportation Company, usually starts sailing on May 1. However, it will now start operating on June 1 under conditions from Transport Canada.

Susan Schrempf, president and CEO of the company, says the ferry will be operational for essential travel only. That means all travel that's not tourism, leisure or recreation based.

"So that would be highly commercial traffic, essential workers who have to come to or from the most practical way to get to the island," she said. "It could be hydro workers. It could be any type of service industry."

Schrempf says passengers will be asked why they are travelling before they are allowed to board.

"We can't particularly ban people from travelling on the ferry," she said. "[But] we can give preference to the commercial and essential."

Schrempf adds that those travelling in vehicles instead of on food will be given preference to board. She says that will help staff keep track of how many people are getting on board.

"Under the interim order from Transport Canada, we're not permitted to carry more than half of what the ship is certified for," she said.

"However, with us, we're taking it down even further to a total of 125 people and that is so we can ensure physical distancing on the vessel."

Maintaining physical distancing

Once passengers get on board, the ship will operate differently than in previous years. Schrempf says there will be limits as to how many people can be in one area at the same time.

"We're spacing chairs and tables as far apart as we possibly can," she said. "We will have crew in each of the areas to remind people to maintain their physical distance."

Schrempf says all food and beverage services will be closed and the gift shop will be as well. She adds people are being encouraged to bring water on board with them.

"The other thing that people are going to find different is that passengers are being asked to wear face masks or face coverings," she said.

While the start of the season will look different, Schrempf says she's hoping the company will be able to relax the rules later in the year.

"But we have to follow all of the guidelines and recommendations and directives of not just local health agencies or even the province, but also the federal government," she said.

"Right now, the federal government prohibits vessels that can carry more than 12 passengers from engaging in transportation for the purpose of tourism or recreation. That takes us to June 30. We don't know what's going to happen from July 1 onward."