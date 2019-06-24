Skip to Main Content
Investigation underway after woman falls from ferry to her death
Sudbury

Ontario Provincial Police say the death of a woman who fell overboard off a ferry is not considered suspicious.

Incident happened Friday night between South Baymouth and Tobermory

CBC News
An investigation is underway after a woman died after falling off the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry on Friday night. (Submitted by Owen Sound Transportation Company)

On Friday at 11:26 p.m., police were called to a report of a woman falling off the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry, which travels between South Baymouth to Tobermory in Lake Huron.

Police say her remains were found with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard. 

At this time, police say they don't consider the death suspicious.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of this passenger in this time of tragic loss," Susan Schrempf, president and CEO of the company that runs the ferry said.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

