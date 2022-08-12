Some passengers are still smarting after the Chi-Cheemaun ferry left them stranded on the wrong side of Georgian Bay last weekend.

Mechanical problems forced several sailings between Manitoulin Island and Tobermory to be cancelled on Aug. 6, just days after a malfunctioning ramp at the South Baymouth dock also saw the service stopped for a few days.

Vivienne Smith from the village of Matachewan near Kirkland Lake was one of 18 walk-on passengers stuck in Tobermory.

Smith, who was travelling with her boyfriend and elderly mother, says after several hours of waiting at the dock, they were taken to a hotel in Wiarton and the next day put on a school bus for a nine-hour ride back to South Baymouth.

"I think everybody that were there were flabbergasted that there was no Plan B in effect. It's very unacceptable to us," said Smith.

"We had no knowledge that if something happened we were on our own. It shouldn't be like that. There should be a plan in place, I would think."

Smith says she was told that some of her expenses would be reimbursed, but she has not heard any details yet.

Statement from ferry operator

The Owen Sound Transportation Company, the provincial agency that operates the ferry, called the cancellations "unprecedented."

"In the rare occurrence of a cancellation due to mechanical issues, OSTC crew and staff place focused attention to finding out how the failure occurred and taking necessary steps to resolve with as limited as possible disruption to service," reads a statement provided to the CBC.

"Our walk-on customers that leave the ship for a later sailing will always have the risk of a cancellation due to weather or unforeseen safety events on any ferry vessel. We do and will continue to do the best in any given situation."

"I hope our valued customers will also appreciate that ready access to alternate transportation and immediate accommodation in the height of this year's tourist season, does take time and that our staff will always do the right thing."