Sudbury police make $2M cannabis bust in Chelmsford
Sudbury

Greater Sudbury police say three people have been arrested and charged with drug related offences.

CBC News ·
Police photo of an illegal cannabis grow operation in the Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury. (Submitted/Greater Sudbury Police Service)

In August, police started to investigate after getting information about a large outdoor cannabis grow operation in Chelmsford and earlier this week conducted a search of the site.

Sudbury police say they called in the OPP, a chemical response team, the fire department and the hydro company to safely dismantle the illegal cannabis operation. (Submitted/Greater Sudbury Police Service )

Police found about 1,000 cannabis plants that the property owners did not have licence to grow. Under federal law, only four plants are allowed per household. Police say about $2 million worth of cannabis was seized.

Investigators also found a cannabis resin extraction lab, which contained roughly $140,000 in equipment.

Sudbury officers called in the Ontario Provincial Police, a chemical response team, the fire department and the hydro company to safely dismantle the operation.

They're scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.

Sudbury police say this illegal cannabis extraction lab posed 'an obvious danger to the officers as well as the public.' (Submitted/Greater Sudbury Police Service)
