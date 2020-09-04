Sudbury police say three people have been arrested and charged with drug related offences after a multi-million-dollar grow op was raided.

In August, police started to investigate after getting information about a large outdoor cannabis grow operation in Chelmsford and earlier this week conducted a search of the site.

Sudbury police say they called in the OPP, a chemical response team, the fire department and the hydro company to safely dismantle the illegal cannabis operation. (Submitted/Greater Sudbury Police Service )

Police found about 1,000 cannabis plants that the property owners did not have licence to grow. Under federal law, only four plants are allowed per household. Police say about $2 million worth of cannabis was seized.

Investigators also found a cannabis resin extraction lab, which contained roughly $140,000 in equipment.

Sudbury officers called in the Ontario Provincial Police, a chemical response team, the fire department and the hydro company to safely dismantle the operation.

A 63-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been charged.

They're scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.