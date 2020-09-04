Sudbury police make $2M cannabis bust in Chelmsford
A 63-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been charged
Sudbury police say three people have been arrested and charged with drug related offences after a multi-million-dollar grow op was raided.
In August, police started to investigate after getting information about a large outdoor cannabis grow operation in Chelmsford and earlier this week conducted a search of the site.
Police found about 1,000 cannabis plants that the property owners did not have licence to grow. Under federal law, only four plants are allowed per household. Police say about $2 million worth of cannabis was seized.
Investigators also found a cannabis resin extraction lab, which contained roughly $140,000 in equipment.
Sudbury officers called in the Ontario Provincial Police, a chemical response team, the fire department and the hydro company to safely dismantle the operation.
A 63-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been charged.
They're scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.