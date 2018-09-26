Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus says the federal government has agreed to an independent investigation of portables and mould in houses on Kashechewan First Nation.

Angus gave the update on his Facebook page, a week after a group of kids traveled from the James Bay coast community to Parliament Hill to lobby for a new school.

The First Nation deemed the decade-old, mouldy portables at the elementary school unsafe at the beginning of September, delaying the start of school for the students.

In addition to an investigation, Angus said there is a plan to build a temporary school to support the youth, along with a promise to build a new school in the future.

Several dozen school kids from Kashechewan on the James Bay Coast travelled to Ottawa to help lobby the federal government for a new school. (Charlie Angus)

Temporary school not a permanent solution

Chief Leo Friday told CBC News in Ottawa that a two-year, $340,000 site study for a new location for Kashechewan was nearly completed.

Angus said there is now a signed commitment on relocation, along with a promise to build the new school on that site.

"The community has seen many broken promises and Chief Friday and his team are insisting we write everything down and get it signed with the government," Angus wrote in the post.

"We are determined that the government will respect the agreement. This means they can't pretend that the temporary school can serve as a permanent solution."

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott met with the students in Ottawa on September 17, and released a statement afterward saying she was "moved by the actions" of the students.

"We agreed to move forward with modular school options, which will better serve the students' needs in the short to medium term and could be incorporated into other plans in the future," the statement read.

"I was also clear that I will do everything in my power to support their long-term priorities, including their desire to relocate the community."