Charges laid in death of Azilda's Tyler Christine-Bourgeois
A man from the Peterborough area has been charged after the death of an Azilda man earlier this year.
Tyler Christine-Bourgeois was being towed by snow machine in March, on Bass Lake near Peterborough
In March, 20-year-old Tyler Christine-Bourgeois went through the ice.
He was being towed behind a snowmachine on Bass Lake near Peterborough.
Police say the 45-year-old driver has now been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation causing death.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court in October.