Charges laid in death of Azilda's Tyler Christine-Bourgeois
Sudbury

A man from the Peterborough area has been charged after the death of an Azilda man earlier this year.

Tyler Christine-Bourgeois was being towed by snow machine in March, on Bass Lake near Peterborough

CBC News ·

In March, 20-year-old Tyler Christine-Bourgeois went through the ice.

He was being towed behind a snowmachine on Bass Lake near Peterborough.

Police say the 45-year-old driver has now been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in October.

