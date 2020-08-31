A man from the Peterborough area has been charged after the death of an Azilda man earlier this year.

In March, 20-year-old Tyler Christine-Bourgeois went through the ice.

He was being towed behind a snowmachine on Bass Lake near Peterborough.

Police say the 45-year-old driver has now been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in October.