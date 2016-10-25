Criminal charges against Wawa's former top bureaucrat have been dropped.

Last summer, Chris Wray was charged with sexual assault and criminal harassment.

The alleged crimes were said to have happened in Sudbury in November 2016. Investigators said at the time that Wray and his accuser were known to each other.

Wray's time as Wawa's chief administrative officer ended six months after the charges were laid in January 2019, when the town released a statement saying simply that he was no longer employed by the municipality.

Earlier this month, Crown prosecutors in Sudbury withdrew the charges against him.

He was released on a 12-month peace bond, under a promise to keep the peace and stay out of trouble for the next year.