Crown dismisses charges against Rick Dubeau, former Timmins city councillor
A former city councillor in Timmins has had corruption charges against him dropped.
Dubeau charged in 2017 with corruption and breach of trust
Rick Dubeau was charged with municipal corruption and breach of trust while he was a city councillor in 2017.
He then lost his seat on council in the October 2018 election.
On Friday, the Crown dismissed the charges against him, saying there was no chance of conviction.