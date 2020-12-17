Chantale Guenette never imagined she'd sell any of her artwork. But her time in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic has turned her hobby into a small business.

When the pandemic hit, Guenette isolated at home alone, separated physically from her usual community and support system. Like many people, she experienced feelings on loneliness. But as she spent her days alone in her Sudbury apartment, she transformed those feelings into artwork.

"It was difficult. I just turned to my paintings because it was a distraction, and it just makes me feel a little bit better," Guenette said.

Now, months later, her isolation project has turned into something bigger. Guenette recently hung her first artist's display, and has started her own business selling cards with her paintings — selling hundreds within a few weeks.

Exploring a new medium

For more than two decades, Guenette has been involved in programs with L'Arche Sudbury, a community that supports people with intellectual disabilities.

Guenette has always has a "passion" for art, she says, and it was through L'Arche that she was introduced to her current medium. Last year, Guenette attended an art class, where she learned about acrylic paint pouring.

Chantale Guenette has been involved in programs with L'Arche Sudbury for more than two decades. (Submitted by Suzanne Thibault)

"I just fell in love with it," Guenette said.

Suzanne Thibault remembers the moment well. A staff member at L'Arche, Thibault brought Guenette to that class.

"She took to it right away. She loved everything about it. She loved the medium of the paint and the glue, she loved the freedom ad the open interpretation of what ended up on the canvas," Thibault said.

During the pandemic, Guenette has spent more time experimenting with acrylic paint pouring. (Submitted by Chantale Guenette)

What was an occasional hobby turned into at least a weekly practice during isolation, with Guenette exploring new ways of creating meaning through shapes and colour on a canvas, sometimes giving her pieces as gifts to people at L'Arche.

'Follow your heart'

It was Thibault who approached the owners of Kuppajo Espresso Bar in downtown Sudbury about displaying Guenette's artwork.

"You can tell that her love of it is literally poured into every piece she does," said Thibault, who has known Guenette for more than a decade. Thibault says helping Guenette display her artwork seemed like a "a natural progression."

In fact, Thibault says witnessing people like Guenette sharing their gifts with the world "is why I'm at L'Arche."

Suzanne Thibault is the program and community life leader at L’Arche Sudbury, and has known Guenette for more than a decade. (Submitted by Suzanne Thibault)

Soon, several of her paintings were hung as part of a downtown art crawl exhibit.

"I was really proud of that," Guenette said.

Another L'Arche staff member helped Guenette print and sell greeting cards. With her new business venture she sold more than 200 cards within just a few weeks.

"If you desire to do something, just follow your heart because you can't go wrong," said Guenette.