Lawyers argue about whether Renee Sweeney murder trial should be held in Sudbury

The Renee Sweeney murder case was back before a Sudbury court Monday, with a virtual hearing expected to last two days.

The lawyers for accused killer Steve Wright are asking that the trial be held outside of Sudbury.

Justice Greg Ellies has put a publication ban on all the evidence heard so far today.

But typically, change of venue hearings like this look at how media coverage of a case might have biased potential jurors.

Sweeney, 23, was stabbed to death in a Paris Street pornography store where she worked in January 1998.

Wright, who was 18 at the time of the murder, was arrested in December 2018.

He has been held in jail since then, awaiting to stand trial on second degree murder charges.