Lawyers argue about whether Renee Sweeney murder trial should be held in Sudbury
Sudbury

The Renee Sweeney murder case was back before a Sudbury court Monday, with a virtual hearing expected to last two days. The lawyers for accused killer Steve Wright are asking that the trial be held outside of Sudbury.

Judge puts publication ban on all evidence to be heard at two-day hearing

Erik White · CBC News ·
Renee Sweeney was stabbed to death in January 1998 while working in a store in Sudbury. The search for the killer has been regularly covered by local news media since then. (Supplied)

Justice Greg Ellies has put a publication ban on all the evidence heard so far today.

But typically, change of venue hearings like this look at how media coverage of a case might have biased potential jurors.

Sweeney, 23, was stabbed to death in a Paris Street pornography store where she worked in January 1998.

Wright, who was 18 at the time of the murder, was arrested in December 2018. 

He has been held in jail since then, awaiting to stand trial on second degree murder charges. 

