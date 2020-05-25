The Sudbury Chamber of Commerce has compiled a database of local suppliers that sell protective equipment.

Some of the equipment includes barriers, shields, office cleaning, personal protective equipment, signage and other resources. Brian Welsh is chair of the chamber's board of directors. He says right now people are asking where they can get what they need and may not realise there are companies in Sudbury that could help.

He says the Chamber hopes this will help businesses reopen safely with the correct PPEs (personal protective equipment) and materials needed.

"We're early on and it's extensive, but as we hear more information from the businesses and stuff that they need we'll expand accordingly. If we're hearing from businesses that they're having difficulties in other areas, we'll look to expand as needed."

Welsh says with stage one of reopening, many local businesses are trying to find what the need to open quickly and safely.

Welsh says their role is not only to assist businesses with reopening safely, but to get them to consider local suppliers when looking to buy what they need. He says for a lot of people they just go to Google to see what is out there.

"This really allows people to go in as a first search method to find out where locally things are. So really, it's just helping suppliers or people who didn't know that Sudbury had a lot of these PPEs available and it's hopefully going to help businesses recover that much quicker."

The Chamber would also like to hear from businesses who supply relevant products to contact them so that they can include them in the recovery database.

Welsh says the list is currently on their website and anyone has access.