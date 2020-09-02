Retiree Lucille Malette considered herself to be among the lucky during COVID-19. But now the Sudbury woman has her doubts, as she's fighting to get her identity back after someone applied for CERB benefits in her name.

In July she received a curious email informing her that she had been approved for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit, or CERB. But Malette says she never applied for the benefit.

And now she says she's faced with the task of proving her identity to the Canadian Revenue Agency.

The ordeal has cost her hours on the telephone with the government and financial institutions ... and plenty of stress.

"I feel so invaded, so let down by my government," Malette said. "This makes me feel like I can't trust them at all. I wouldn't wish this on anybody."

'Huge impact'

Malette is one of many Canadians in this predicament, according to Jeff Thompson, senior RCMP intelligence analyst with the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre. He says it takes a huge chunk of time and effort to get things sorted out.

"At the end of the day, most victims of identity fraud — once proven that they're victims — won't have any sort of financial loss. But the time it takes to recover from the identity fraud, the time it takes to report to Service Canada, to report to police, to report to Equifax and TransUnion, to report to your bank to change all your passwords," he said.

"Certainly there's a huge impact on the victim's time to recover your good name and protect your good name from further fraud."

Thompson says the number of identify fraud as almost doubled, just this month. They are now dealing with more than 2,500 reports.

Thompson said he believes this spike in identity fraud tied to CERB may soon start to taper off.

"Ultimately, you know, as as the pandemic continues, fraudsters are going to continue to look for ways to take advantage of [it]," he said.

"You know, whether it's through deception, request for money and or fraudulent request for money or through other identity fraud campaigns, it's going to remain a prevalent crime for some time."

So far, the centre is reporting a loss of more than $5 million as a result of COVID-19 fraud.