Northern Ontario's first-of-a-kind Centre for Social Accountability in the north gets $300,000 investment

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine's first-of-a-kind Centre for Social Accountability has received a $300,000 donation.

The money comes from the McConnell Foundation. That's a private Canadian foundation that contributes to diverse and innovative approaches to addressing community resilience, reconciliation and climate change.

"The Centre will address the unique social challenges and barriers to equitable health care that communities face in Northern Ontario," said Dr. Sarita Verma, President and CEO of NOSM.

Dr. Sarita Verma is the dean and CEO of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM). (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Verma says as a university, NOSM is looking at all kinds of ways to link health to the well-being of a community, which is all of northern Ontario, and to demonstrate its impact as a university.

She says after this pandemic, there are a lot of frailties in the health care service delivery system. The Center for Social Accountability will not only ask questions, but it will find solutions.

"So we aren't responsible for delivering food to places, but we're going to ask the questions like why does it cost twenty three dollars to buy a handful of tomatoes in some communities in the north or in some remote and rural communities? Why is it easier to get a cappuccino than it is to get milk?"

Verma says they want to see what impact these issues have on the well-being of a community.

"You have people who have diabetes, who have chronic heart disease, who have increasing levels of mortality in the north compared to the rest of Ontario because of poor nutrition and because traditional ways have been lost," says Verma.

"Why can't we actually look at traditional Indigenous nutrition and help that grow as well? There's some wonderful local nutritional opportunities and they are not linked to how people actually address their health care."

In a statement, NOSM says this new interdisciplinary Centre for Social Accountability will be dedicated to leading-edge population health, primary care research to innovate new models of education, incubate research in social accountability and advocate about issues that address inequitable health care in the north such as poverty, water insecurity and climate change.

The CFSA was made possible with support of a $1.2 million donation from Dr. Hugh Robertson, which was earmarked to address social accountability, health inequity, advocacy for marginalized populations and access to care in Northern Ontario.