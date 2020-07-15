Some 8,000 more people in northern Ontario say they are Indigenous

According to the latest numbers from the 2021 census, there are about 8,000 more people in northern Ontario who say they are Indigenous.

In the northeast, it jumped from 61,076 in 2016 to 67,345 in 2021, with about 2,820 more people self-identifying as First Nations and 3,115 more telling census takers that they are Métis.

Much of that increase was in the City of Greater Sudbury, where 17,930 people reported to Statistics Canada they are Indigenous, up 2,970 from the previous census.

In northwestern Ontario, about 2,000 more say they are Indigenous, for a total of about 55,000.

However, the number of people who say that they are a registered or status First Nations person under the federal government's Indian Act remained stable over the last five years.

In northeastern Ontario, that figure went up slightly from 29,330 in 2016 to 30,025 in 2021.

Indigenous leaders have criticized the census data in the past for not accurately reflecting the population because it is self-reported.