Sudbury

Census shows more immigrants coming to northern Ontario, but still small numbers

More immigrants moved to northern Ontario in the last five years, but still a trickle compared to other parts of the country.

Census also shows that tens of thousands of people in the north do not consider themselves religious

Erik White · CBC News ·
The Islamic Centre of Northern Ontario in Sudbury is one of three mosques in Greater Sudbury, serving a Muslim population of 1,545, according to new figures from the census. (Erik White/CBC )

According to the latest figures from the 2021 census released Wednesday, 3,830 immigrants moved to the five major cities of northern Ontario between 2016 and 2021, about 1,600 more than the previous five years.

Greater Sudbury saw 635 more immigrants settle in the city over that time period, while in Sault Ste. Marie the number doubled from 260 to 590.

Most cities saw a notable increase in newcomers from India and Africa, with Greater Sudbury for example seeing its total population of African immigrants jump from 585 to 1,350 over the last five years.

The census also released some figures about religion, showing for example in Greater Sudbury that 103,785 people identify as Christian, while some 54,065 are not tied to any organized religion.

The census also shows that 1,545 people in Greater Sudbury identify as Muslim, while 1,325 are Hindu. 

