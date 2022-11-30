Census shows thousands in northern Ontario stopped commuting during pandemic

The latest numbers from the 2021 census show the daily commute in northeastern Ontario was disrupted in the region's larger cities, but in the small towns, more people are facing longer drives to work.

Statistics Canada found that millions of Canadians stopped commuting altogether between the 2016 census and 2021, when many were living through lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements.

In Greater Sudbury, some 13,000 fewer people said they commuted in 2021, compared with five years earlier. It was down 7,000 people in Sault Ste. Marie and 3,000 in North Bay.

Transit ridership was also down in Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay and Timmins, which is not surprising considering buses stopped running altogether at times during the last two years.

The number of people who choose to take a bus or bicycle to work remained small compared with those taking a car.

In smaller towns across the region, pre-pandemic commuting patterns seemed to continue, especially when it came to longer commutes to work in mines, forestry operations or neighbouring communities.

In West Nipissing, 13 per cent of the working population in 2021 drove over an hour to their job, up from 10 per cent in 2016. It was 18 per cent in Smooth Rock Falls, up from 16 per cent five years before and 20 per cent in French River.