Hover barges could be low-cost alternative for Ring of Fire road, researcher says

A Sudbury mining innovation group says the province should consider the use of hover barges before embarking on a multimillion-dollar road construction project linking the Ring of Fire, a mineral-rich region in northern Ontario, to the provincial highway network.

Doug Morrison, president and chief exeuctive officer of the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI), said the Sudbury-based innovation lab has identified the use of hover barges — large-capacity transport machines that could potentially float on the region's already-existing ice roads — as one cost-effective alternative to transporting materials.

"There's a crying need for more supplies and material to be moved into the fly-in reserves, and this is one way to try and address that problem," Morrison said.

Hover barges are marine vessels with air cushioning systems designed specifically for operation in shallow water, soft ground or over ice. According to Argo Engineering, an American hover barge consultancy firm, "hoverbarges have been used for payloads ranging from 50 to 450 tonnes with designs commissioned up to 2,500 tonnes."

Morrison said CEMI introduced the prospect of using hover barges to major mining companies with a stake in the Ring of Fire, but the idea met with indifference.

"We presented the technology in several meetings, several conferences, etcetera, but it got very little traction, very little attention," Morrison said.

"It's something that we've had to put on the sidelines because there was so little interest."

But now, as the province pushes ahead with plans to develop the region and access the materials critical to the booming electric-vehicle (EV) industry, calls to reconsider CEMI's alternative are emerging.

On Monday, Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said CEMI's hover barge idea was a sign of innovation and fresh perspectives in the mining industry.

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner says CEMI's hover barge technology should be considered when talking about a multi-million dollar investment in the Ring of Fire. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"I think the government, what they need to look at is the kinds of innovations that are happening within the mining sector and choose the most fiscally responsible and least environmental-impact solution," Schreiner said to reporters at Queen's Park.

"I would recommend everyone spend some time with the Mining Innovation Centre in Sudbury," Schreiner said.

"They are looking at alternatives to building roads that would have lower environmental impact and possibly work more efficiently from a transportation perspective."

The provincial government recently approved the terms of reference for an environmental assessment (EA) on the third and final road leading to the Ring of Fire.

It's part of a proposal, along with the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webequie Supply Road, to build roughly 450 kilometres of all-season roadway through the boreal forest and swampy peat lands of northern Ontario, linking the Ring of Fire to the provincial highway network.

Doug Morrison is the CEO of the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation in Sudbury. (CEMI)

The province said it was committing $1 billion to road infrastructure in the region, part of Premier Doug Ford's plan to link northern Ontario resources with southern Ontario's manufacturing hubs.

Morrison said he's certainly not against building the roads, but is wary of the price tag.

"Certainly the road itself will be a very useful asset to have, but it's going to be a very expensive asset to have and it will take some time to complete," he said.

"We felt that even if the hover barges were used only as a stopgap to move larger amounts of material into the fly-in reserves. It would be useful."

A hover barge, like the one pictured here, can transport up to 450 tons of cargo. (Sundial Marine Construction & Repair )

Morrison said he was "frankly, surprised" that the Greens brought up hover barge technology, but is more than willing to resurrect the work CEMI has already done.

"We could certainly do that, and we'd be happy to do that."

Ontario Mines Minister George Pirie spoke at a news conference Monday at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention in Toronto, but would not answer questions about when construction on the roads may actually begin. The EAs are expected to take several years before being submitted for provincial approval.