This Sudbury, Ont. volunteer group hosts an annual BBQ at a unique location

Barbecue fundraisers are a summer fixture in many communities, but a volunteer group in Sudbury, Ont. has a unique take on the tradition.

The St. John's Cemetery Volunteer Improvement Group will host its seventh barbecue fundraising event at the cemetery, in the city's Garson area.

"I don't know of a better place," said John Monaghan, who leads the group. "We have the room right here, and the parking."

Monaghan was a gravedigger at the cemetery for 18 years – starting in 1980 – when everything was still done by hand.

He guesses he dug about 260 graves in that time.

St. John's Cemetery is located in the Sudbury community of Garson. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Monaghan said he started the volunteer group in the early 1990s because the cemetery needed some improvements that were never addressed.

"From then on things just got better," he said.

The group now has 19 members and has completed 28 major projects to improve the cemetery.

In 1993, they raised funds and erected a fence to stop snowmobiles, ATVs and cars from entering the grounds outside the property's main entrance and road.

In 2006 the group installed an irrigation system to improve the lawn.

With this summer's barbecue, on June 25, they will raise money to support Sudbury's Maison McCulloch Hospice.

And Monaghan dismisses concerns that hosting a barbecue at a cemetery might be disrespectful.

"If you see the smiles on people's faces, they're pretty happy," he said.