A fundamental policy shift with government and regulators is needed to make mobile service plans more affordable and accessible for customers in regions such as northeastern Ontario, according to telecommunications experts.

But for now, people like Sudbury-based trucker Yvon Lafreniere are stuck with little to no choice and rising prices.

Rogers said last week that some of its wireless customers will see average increases of $5 per month in 2024.

Some customers have reported that Bell will also be raising the monthly cost of their existing wireless plans next month.

Lafreniere said his cellphone is his lifeline as he travels the highways of the north where fatalities and road closures are frequent.

He said he pays about $90 a month for his Bell plan, which he feels is too expensive.

Lafreniere said he might get a cheaper rate with another company, but might not get the reliable coverage he needs as he travels the region

"From Nipigon all the way to North Bay, it's crazy how trucks are ending up in the rhubarb and, you know, killing people and you need a lifeline."

Lafreniere said that for lack of options, he's loyal to Bell, but he'd like regulators to create a better solution.

"Cellphones are here now, so let's fix it so everybody has the same service, and it's not costing them an arm and a leg to get it," he said.

Customers shouldn't have to be pursuing regulators and the big companies for relief, says Keldon Bester, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Monopoly Project.

If customers don't really have any options, there's not a lot to be gained from the time and effort switching in a less than competitive marketplace - Keldon Bester, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Monopoly Project

He said any suggestions that shopping around is a real option are misleading.

"The issue with that is that if customers don't really have any options, there's not a lot to be gained from the time and effort switching in a less than competitive marketplace," he said.

Bester said the government and regulators have been focusing on building new networks instead of sharing existing ones.

He said that's what is standing in the way of solutions for smaller competitors.

"I think we have to take more seriously opening up existing networks to different players," Bester said.

Not only do policies need to change, Dwayne Winseck argues, regulators and the government need to take the responsibility of making sure all Canadians have access to mobile service more seriously as a fundamental right.

Winseck is a professor at the School of Journalism and Communication at Carleton University and a director of the global media and internet concentration project.

Winseck said there are solutions for regions such as northeastern Ontario

He suggests something called mobile virtual network operators, which regulators in Europe and other countries have fostered.

"And what this basically says is, look, we're not going to expect to have full-scale competition in which all competitors are going to build out their networks across all regions of the country, including the smaller communities like Sudbury, and Timmins, and Kenora and so on," he said.

Dwayne Winseck is a professor at the School of Journalism and Communications at Carleton University. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

"This is just unrealistic. It's inefficient, it's undesirable, it's never going to work. But what we can do is we could have a special class of operators called mobile virtual network operators, that provide services by bulk buying wholesale access or buying capacity in bulk and then reselling it with their own branding and marketing the customer service to subscribers."

He said they are able to give much better deals and end up serving populations such as new immigrants, those who travel a lot and low-income households.

However he said, just two years ago, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) shut the door on that option.

So for now, he said, we're at the mercy of the big telecommunications companies; something he's keenly aware of himself.

"I drive every year from Ottawa to Sault Ste. Marie, and I also ride a motorcycle," he said. "And I ride in a lot of the rural areas outside of Ottawa, and whether or not I have service, it really depends on where I stop.

"You know, God forbid if I had a flat tire or if I had an accident somewhere, because half the time in the places that I ride outside of Ottawa, there would be no service."