A prominent Sudbury track coach and his former star sprinter have been sentenced to 16 months in jail for sexual assault, but are not yet behind bars.

David Case, 58, and Celine Loyer, 31, are appealing the decision and remain out on bail until it is heard by another court.

They were convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious 19-year-old woman at Case's Sudbury home in 2011.

Justice Patricia Hennessy said considering the evidence the court heard about the assault, she "must properly condemn the callous use of a woman's body for personal gratification."

"Before their eyes was a vulnerable and unconscious young woman," Hennessy told the virtual court hearing.

"Her body was manipulated and undressed and dressed."

The judge also sentenced Case and Loyer to two years probation after they are released from jail, including an order that they stay away from each other over that time.

In recent years, Loyer has worked for Case's music production company, but Hennessy said that their rehabilitation is more likely "if they go their separate ways."

Last month, Case was also sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for sexually assaulting and physically assaulting one of his teenage runners in the 1980s.

He is also appealing that judge's decision.