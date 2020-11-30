Here's how you can take part in CBC Sudbury's Sounds of the Season this year

Sounds of the Season is our annual holiday fundraiser in support of the Sudbury Food Bank. Our goal is to raise money, donations and awareness for those facing food insecurity in Sudbury.

According to Feed Ontario's 2022 Hunger Report, over 587,000 people accessed food banks in Ontario between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, visiting over 4.3 million times. Ontario Foods also saw a 15% increase in the number of visits over the previous year. 1 out of every 3 visitors was a first-time user, meaning they had never needed support from food banks until this year.

Throughout this month-long campaign, we take time to tell the stories of those in need in our community and highlight the people and organizations working to help those impacted by food insecurity.

Tune in to CBC Sudbury's on-air programs and digital sites during December to learn about food insecurity in Sudbury and how you can help make the season kind for our neighbours experiencing hunger.

We're also hoping you can join us on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 6 am to 8:30 am for a live broadcast of Morning North with host Markus Schwabe, and a community breakfast, hosted in partnership with the Sudbury Sikh Temple or Gurdwara. The Gurdwara is located at 131 Regent Street in Sudbury. Everybody is welcome, and cash donations for the food bank will be collected.

No donation is too small! In 2021, you helped us raise over $8,000. Thank you for your generous support of CBC Sounds of the Season!

Join us this year and help support those experiencing hunger in our community. Donate to the Sudbury Food Bank here.

For our audience outside of Sudbury, you can support Sounds of the Season by donating to Feed Ontario here.

Donate to win!

Donate $25 or more to CBC Sudbury's Sounds of the Season and your name will be automatically entered into a random draw to win one of 25 limited edition CBC Sudbury prizes.

Winners will be contacted by January 31, 2023. Full rules and regulations here.