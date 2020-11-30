(CBC)

Sounds of the Season is our annual fundraiser in support of the Sudbury Food Bank and Feed Ontario. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our region are in need, and the steps being taken to help them.

It's going to look different this year because of COVID-19. While we can't gather in person, we can still come together to fight hunger in our community.

Throughout the month of December, CBC Sudbury's on-air and digital programming will highlight the people and organizations that are working to put food on the table for those impacted by food insecurity.

Join Morning North host Markus Schwabe between 6-8:30 a.m. and Up North host Jonathan Pinto between 4-6 p.m. on Friday, December 18 for a special live broadcast.

Sounds of the Season programming will feature personal experiences, music and stories of giving.

Donate directly to the Sudbury Food Bank or Feed Ontario now!

To find out how to donate food in your area, click here.

Learn more about hunger in our community or access Feed Ontario's 2020 Hunger report here.