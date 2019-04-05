CBC Sudbury is being recognized for excellence by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Awards were handed out to news organizations from Ontario and Quebec at a special luncheon in Toronto on Saturday.

CBC Sudbury's Erik White was recognized in the Sports — Feature Reporting category. White took the prize for his documentary on the Lively Hawks football team.

And CBC's afternoon program, Up North, won the Gzowski Award for its broadcast on National Indigenous Peoples Day last year. The show was a live broadcast from the Fort William First Nation hosted by Waubgeshig Rice and produced by Ron Desmoulins of CBC Thunder Bay, featuring work from journalists all over Ontario.

"Congratulation to Michael Dick and our colleagues in Thunder Bay and the other smaller markets in Ontario. That was a group effort that resulted in some amazing programming," said CBC Sudbury Executive Producer Fiona Christensen. "I'm so pleased to see Waub and Ron and the Up North team recognized for this.

"It's also gratifying to see Erik White take the sports award for a beautifully told story, one the entire community of Lively takes so much pride in. Congratulations Erik."

White was a finalist in three other categories with his documentary work. Reporter Angela Gemmill and Morning North producer Jan Lakes were also RTDNA finalists this year. Lakes was recognized for her work on the Living Library event she produced last year. And Angela Gemmill was a finalist in the Excellence in Social Media category for her coverage of the Lake Wahnapitae 911 inquest.