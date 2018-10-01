A lot happened in the year 1978.

The world-renowned regreening program started in Greater Sudbury, resulting in 9.7 million trees being planted to help rehabilitate the city's landscape.

Inco workers went on strike.

Also in 1978? CBC Sudbury signed onto the airwaves for the first time.

To celebrate our 40th anniversary, we're opening up the doors to our studio and inviting you in!

On Friday, Oct. 5, stop by our Sudbury location to see Morning North, Ontario Today and Up North live from our studios.

It will be your chance to see hosts Markus Schwabe, Rita Celli and Waubgeshig Rice host their programs. Ontario Today is usually broadcast out of CBC Ottawa, but Celli is originally from Sudbury and is bringing her program back home for the day.

"We're hoping to welcome listeners from far and wide," said CBC Sudbury Executive Producer Fiona Christensen.

"We're also hoping that any former employees and contributors from past years might drop in and say hi as well.

"There's a long list of talented journalists who have passed through our doors, and we'd sure like to see them again."

Hosts Markus Schwabe, Waubgeshig Rice and Rita Celli will all be doing their programs out of CBC Sudbury on Oct. 5. (CBC)

Tours of our studio will be available as well.

"We've been on the road quite a bit this year reaching out to our audience throughout our vast region," said Christensen.

"Now it's time to have the party here at home. We hope everybody can make it, to help us celebrate four decades of public broadcasting."

There is no need to register and everyone is welcome to attend. Our studio is located at 43 Elm Street in downtown Sudbury. You can drop by during the shows between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.