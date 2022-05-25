2 CBC Sudbury reporters recognized for excellence

Two CBC Sudbury reporters have won RTDNA Canada awards for their digital and audio stories about COVID-19 and a community hub in North Bay for LGBTQ youth.

CBC reporter Erik White received an award for Feature News for his radio story about how COVID-19 impacted a Sudbury family.

The story explored the health impact of the virus, especially before vaccines were widely available to Canadians.

Morning North 9:05 Entire Sudbury family hit with COVID-19 wonders if they'll be living with the virus for years to come COVID-19 continues to make a comeback in northeastern Ontario this fall. There are some watching this, while still living with the affects of the last wave of the pandemic. The CBC's Erik White shares the story of an entire Sudbury family infected in March, but still facing COVID every day.

White was also nominated in the Multiplatform category for his radio documentary, entitled The Graves in Chapleau.

Morning North 8:26 Encore presentation - Finding lost graves of Indigenous children around Chapleau Lost and found... Indigenous people in northern Ontario who lost so much from residential schools are hoping to finally find out what happened to children who never came home. That's certainly true for the First Nations around Chapleau. The CBC's Erik White was there in the spring and prepared a documentary. It's today's encore presentation.

Reporter Sam Juric is the winner of the Feature News award in the digital category for her story about OutLoud North Bay, an organization that helps LGBTQ youth take refuge and safely explore their identities.

OutLoud creates safe body binders for youth, which are undergarments that resemble sports bras or tank tops, and are typically used to flatten breasts. They help to quiet potentially life-threatening mental health conditions like gender dysphoria — a person's unease over their biological sex and the gender with which they identify.

Morning North 9:15 North Bay community hub for LGBTQ+ kids will provide increased access to safe body binders A community hub for LGBTQ+ kids is hoping to increase access to what's been described as life-saving undergarments for trans and queer youth in the northeast. It will be making safe body binders. The CBC's Sam Juric brought us that story.

"Congratulations to Erik and Sam for their hard work on these important stories," said Fiona Christensen, Executive Producer, CBC Sudbury. "They are both talented storytellers and journalists and I'm so happy to see their excellent work recognized by their peers - it's a real honour and we're very proud of them."

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada.