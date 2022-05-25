2 CBC Sudbury reporters recognized for excellence
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada
Two CBC Sudbury reporters have won RTDNA Canada awards for their digital and audio stories about COVID-19 and a community hub in North Bay for LGBTQ youth.
CBC reporter Erik White received an award for Feature News for his radio story about how COVID-19 impacted a Sudbury family.
The story explored the health impact of the virus, especially before vaccines were widely available to Canadians.
White was also nominated in the Multiplatform category for his radio documentary, entitled The Graves in Chapleau.
Reporter Sam Juric is the winner of the Feature News award in the digital category for her story about OutLoud North Bay, an organization that helps LGBTQ youth take refuge and safely explore their identities.
OutLoud creates safe body binders for youth, which are undergarments that resemble sports bras or tank tops, and are typically used to flatten breasts. They help to quiet potentially life-threatening mental health conditions like gender dysphoria — a person's unease over their biological sex and the gender with which they identify.
"Congratulations to Erik and Sam for their hard work on these important stories," said Fiona Christensen, Executive Producer, CBC Sudbury. "They are both talented storytellers and journalists and I'm so happy to see their excellent work recognized by their peers - it's a real honour and we're very proud of them."
